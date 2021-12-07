Army chief reaches Mhow in MP for Infantry Commanders' meet

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Mhow to preside over the 36th Infantry Commanders’ Conference at Infantry School, informed Indian Army.

