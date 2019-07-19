Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Pic)
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File Pic)

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit J-K today

ANI | Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:39 IST

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the security situation in the state amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.
There is a heavy deployment of Army and other security forces to provide protection to pilgrims against the terrorist threat there.
Defence Ministry has said in its annual report that Pakistani military establishment continues to encourage terrorist groups to infiltrate and target India. India has maintained that New Delhi will continue to take decisive and robust steps to ensure its national security.
Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.
The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.
The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:40 IST

Case registered against barbershop owner for threatening...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): A case has been registered against the owner of a barbershop here for allegedly threatening his customer when the mustache of the customer was shaved without his consent.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:38 IST

UP police threatens 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots witness

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Police personnel allegedly threatened and shot at a victim and witness in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:12 IST

Fire broke out at Surat building on Thursday, under control

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Fire broke out earlier on Thursday at 'Takshashila Arcade' in Sarthana area of Surat where 22 students had died in a fire on its fourth floor on May 24.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:10 IST

Cong MP Manickam Tagore apologises to Speaker for his behaviour

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday apologised to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for his behaviour in the House earlier in the day when Meenakshi Lekhi presided the Chair.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 01:02 IST

Working towards ensuring fear-free Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has said that although his government has been working towards ensuring a fear-free environment in the state, he cannot ensure crime would not happen.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:44 IST

States responsible for combating child abuse: Centre

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): States are responsible for dealing with crimes related to child abuse including cybercrimes as "police" and "public order" come under state subject, the Centre said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:43 IST

To save water, UP govt issues order to put half-filled water...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): In a unique move to save water, Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to put half-filled glasses of water in the state Secretariat here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:16 IST

Congress needs a Gandhi at helm, otherwise may face...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Son of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri on Thursday expressed worry over the current crisis enveloping the Congress party and opined that the grand old party needs a 'Gandhi' at the helm, otherwise it might meet the same fate as regiona

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:56 IST

Kejriwal writes Shah seeking hike in Delhi's share in central taxes

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a hike in New Delhi's share in central taxes as it has met the expenses caused by the rising population.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:46 IST

Land allocation for TRS: KCR considers himself the 'eighth...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Opposing land allocation for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) offices in 29 districts of the state, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Thursday quipped that party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers himself to be the "eigh

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:42 IST

Last question for oral answer can also come up: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed five questions related to civil aviation in a move that allowed more members to ask questions during Question Hour and said the minister responsible for answering the last listed question orally should remain present i

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:29 IST

Bengaluru: With special meal, pillows to rest, BJP begins...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): With pillows to rest and a cook to prepare food, the BJP has begun its overnight "dharna" in the Vidhana Soudha here against the Congress-JD(S) government in the state for dragging its feet on trust vote.

Read More
iocl