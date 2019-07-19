Army Chief General Bipin Rawat to visit J-K today

New Delhi (India), July 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday to review the security situation in the state amidst the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

There is a heavy deployment of Army and other security forces to provide protection to pilgrims against the terrorist threat there.

Defence Ministry has said in its annual report that Pakistani military establishment continues to encourage terrorist groups to infiltrate and target India. India has maintained that New Delhi will continue to take decisive and robust steps to ensure its national security.

Situated at an altitude of 3,888 m, the Amarnath cave is considered as one of the holiest shrines for Hindus.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted every year during Shravani Mela, which starts from July and continues till August. The Yatra takes place from the traditional 36-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The holy cave remains open during this period and it attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year. (ANI)

