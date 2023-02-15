Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews innovative projects undertaken by personnel at Aero India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday reviewed innovative projects undertaken by Indian Army personnel including Lt Colonel S Chauhan and Sub Sapre PS at the India pavilion of Aero India in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was briefed on different products and their operational usage.

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande was also briefed by Colonel Vijay Pandey and Colonel Kumar Dharmveer on their innovations including an external fixator for treating hand fractures and Trishul link device which can help in avoiding fratricides during air-to-ground ops by own track helicopters.



Indian Army's Colonel Kumar Dharmveer has developed a product called Trishul Link which helps in providing a clear picture of the ground situations to battlefield commanders. The product can also help Indian armed forces' combat helicopters like Apache & Prachand to identify friends or foes during conflicts and avoid fratricides.





Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan also visited the pavilions of domestic defence firms at Aero India and interacted with entrepreneurs.

He urged them to focus on cutting-edge research to meet the need for niche technologies and high-end manufacturing as per international standards.

The five-day Aero India show began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13. The United States Air Force (USAF) has once again sent their B-1B Lancers and an array of other defence machinery to participate in the Aero Show held at Bengaluru, according to an official statement by the US Ministry of Defence.

Participation of these defence machines in Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India, according to the official statement.

Prior to this, the planes had participated in Aero India on February 3, 2021.

Then the B-1B landed in India for the first time and conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter. (ANI)

