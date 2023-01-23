Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews military preparedness along LAC

Arunachal Pradesh [India], January 23 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande visited units and formations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday. Army Chief Pande was briefed on operational preparedness and security situation.



"CoAS complimented troops for maintaining sharp vigil and also exhorted all to continue working with same zeal and devotion," officials said on Monday.





General Pande's visit came over a month after a clash between Indian and Chinese troops on the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9.

In December, the Indian Army in a statement said: "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides."

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

Along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, claim sources. (ANI)

