Army Chief General MM Naravne meets J-K L-G Girish Chandra Murmu

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravne accompanied by Lt General Ranbir Singh, Northern Army Commander, on Thursday called on Girish Chandra Murmu, Lt Governor of UT of Jammu and Kashmir at the Raj Bhavan.

The Chief of Army Staff discussed the prevailing security situation in the region with the first Governor of the Union Territory.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had visited the headquarters of the Northern Command at Udhampur.

He was briefed by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, on the prevailing situation along Line of Control (LoC) and also in the hinterland.

General Naravane took over as the 28th Chief of the Army Staff on Tuesday, succeeding General Bipin Rawat who has become India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Naravane previously served as the Vice Chief of Army Staff. (ANI)

