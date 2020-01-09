Army Chief General Naravane pays homage at war memorial in Siachen

Siachen [India], Jan 9 (ANI): Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday paid homage at Siachen War Memorial on Thursday, in his first visit to the region after taking over the post.

During the visit, General Naravane met and interacted with soldiers in Siachen.

"I would like to convey my best wishes and greetings for the New Year. It has always been my intention to come here after taking over. The weather was not very good in the first week of January. But I am happy that this is my first visit here as the Chief of Army Staff," he said.

"We are aware that everyone operating here faces very tough conditions, inhospitable terrain and weather. We are doing our best to make sure that whatever is required by the troops is made available to them including clothing and better rations," General Naravane remarked.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

