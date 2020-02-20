Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday visited the 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota near Jammu.
He reviewed the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the area with Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and other senior officers. (ANI)
Army Chief General Naravane visits 16 Corps headquarters in Nagrota
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:16 IST
