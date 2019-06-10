Army Chief General Rawat interacts with Kashmiri students

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat on Monday interacted with a group of 140 students from Jammu and Kashmir here. They were accompanied by four teachers.

According to an official statement, 20 students were from Ramban, Reasi and Rajouri districts and 120 from Baramulla district. They were in the capital as a part of the Army's national integration tour programme.

"These students interacted with General Bipin Rawat, who shared his experiences while serving in these areas and motivated them to work hard and contribute actively in the nation-building process. He also exhorted them to join the Indian armed forces and serve the nation," said the statement.

The statement further said the national integration tours are educational and motivational tours for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern states with an aim to provide an insight into the rich heritage of the country as well as various developmental and industrial initiatives that are underway. (ANI)