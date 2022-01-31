Army Chief in Jaipur to review South Western Army's operational preparedness

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane is on a visit to the South Western Army Command headquarters at Jaipur where he will be given an update on operational preparedness and briefed by the Commanders.

Here, he will be given an update on operational preparedness and will also be briefed by the Commanders.



Indian Army officials said the top brass of the command which looks after the Pakistan border from 10 Corps area headquartered in Bhatinda to parts of Rajasthan, would brief the Army chief on their operational preparedness.



South Western Army Commander Lt Gen AS Bhinder is also carrying out a study on the theatre command to be created in the western front by the defence forces in the coming time. (ANI)

