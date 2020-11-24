Army Chief Naravane reviews security situation in North East Region

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], November 24 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Manoj Mukund Naravane, arrived at Dimapur, on Monday, on a three-day visit to review the security situation in North East Region.

According to an official press release, "On arrival at Dimapur, the Army Chief was briefed by Lieutenant General, Anil Chauhan; General Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Command and Lieutenant General R P Kalita, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Spear Corps on operational preparedness along the Northern borders as well as operations in hinterland of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The COAS was also briefed on the progress of the ongoing Naga Peace talks."

On November 24, the COAS visited various Army and Assam Rifles Headquarters in Nagaland and Manipur to make a firsthand assessment of the ground situation.

The COAS interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their state of operational preparedness, morale and conduct of people friendly operations.

Later in the evening, General Naravane called on the Governor of Nagaland, RN Ravi and Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio to discuss prevailing security situation in the State and assured the wholehearted support of the Army and Assam Rifles in maintaining peace and tranquility in the state and ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.

As part of Indian Army's efforts in contributing towards the development and equitable opportunities to all sections of the society, a new residential facility at Kohima Orphanage to be run by Assam Rifles will be inaugurated by the COAS on November 25 prior to his return to New Delhi. (ANI)