General M.M. Naravane (File Photo/ANI)

Army Chief on two-day visit to Mumbai

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2021 15:59 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravane is on a two-day visit to Mumbai in Maharashtra, said the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) on Monday.

During this visit, the Army Chief will visit various army and naval establishments, mentioned a tweet by the defence ministry.

Earlier last week, the Army Chief visited Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula where he addressed officers of the Command and highlighted the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army. (ANI)

