Army Chief Rawat meets students from Assam on national integration tour

New Delhi (India), Dec 17 (ANI): Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Tuesday met students from west Karbi Anglong district of Assam who are on a national integration tour in the capital.

The tour is being conducted by the Red Horns Division of the Army.

Such tours on national integration take place from time to time for students from remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states.

Their aim at familiarising the students with Indian history and the country's rich heritage and culture.

Previously, the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Indo-Tibet Border Police (ITBP) had initiated the tour and taken students to Delhi and other parts of the country. (ANI)

