Army Chief reviews preparation of force to tackle corona scare; batch of officers and jawans to work from home

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): Army Chief General MM Naravne on Friday reviewed preparations of the force to tackle coronavirus scare.

As per the new advisory issued by the Army, 35 per cent officers and 50 per cent jawans will work from home adhering to home quarantine for a week starting March 23. The second group will proceed on home quarantine from 30 March.

In Army Headquarters, the force has decided to reduce attendance in offices with effect from March 23, except personnel engaged in essential or emergency services directly involved in taking measures to control the spread of deadly infection.

Moreover, postings and transfers of personnel have been deferred. Temporary duty of all ranks has been rescheduled or cancelled till April 15. Leave of personnel already on leave to be extended till April 15 at the discretion of the competent authority.

In order to avoid crowding or bunching at entry and exit points, personnel attending office in Army Headquarters have been asked to adhere to staggered timings (0900 hours - 1730 hours; 0945 hours - 1815 hours).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. As many as 23 people have been cured of the infection in India.



The disease has claimed over 10,000 lives globally. (ANI)

