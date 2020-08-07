Army Chief reviews readiness at Tezpur, to visit Lucknow central command HQ today

Tezpur (Assam) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane arrived in Tezpur on Thursday for a two-day visit of Army formations in Tezpur and Lucknow.

At the Gajraj Corps HQ in Tezpur, Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Command briefed the COAS on various operational and administrative aspects, the Army said.

The COAS interacted with all the Corps Commanders of Eastern Command and reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness in the Eastern Theatre.

The COAS was appreciative of the efforts by our soldiers in safeguarding the territorial integrity of the Nation and encouraged all ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.

Today, the COAS is scheduled to arrive at Lucknow to visit HQ Central Command. (ANI)

