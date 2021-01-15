Army chief says befitting reply given to conspiracy of unilaterally changing status quo on India-China borders

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday said the Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on India-China borders.

"You all are aware of ongoing tension with China on northern borders. Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on borders, a befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go in vain. The morale and motivation of the Indian army troops are higher than the mountains that they are guarding," General Naravane said while addressing the Army Day Celebration parade here.

Talking about Pakistan, the Army chief talked about the 'nefarious intentions' of the neighbouring country and said around 300-400 terrorists camping near border wanting to infiltrate the Indian territory.



"Around 300-400 terrorists are sitting in training camps near the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. The number of ceasefire violations went up by 44 per cent last year, which shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan. Drones and tunnels have also been used to help terrorists and supply weapons to them," he stated.

General Naravane further informed that more than 200 terrorists were killed by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in different operations last year.

Keeping up with the need of the hour, the Army Chief said that the Indian Army is taking concrete steps towards its modernisation.

"Under emergency and fast-track schemes, Army procured equipment worth about Rs 5,000 crores and signed contracts worth Rs 13,000 crores in the last year under capital procurement. The first batch of 100 female jawans in the Corps of Military Police would also be ready for posting to units by May this year," he added. (ANI)

