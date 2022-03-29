Army Chief to review Operational preparedness along Northern and Western borders tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane is scheduled to visit Central Command HQ in Lucknow on Wednesday to preside over deliberations on wide-ranging subjects concerning military preparedness, said an Indian Army Official.

The Army Chief is scheduled to review the deployment of Indian Army formations in Western and Northern borders while they are transitioning from winter to summer posturing.

Senior Army, Navy and Air force officers will be attending a series of discussions focused on reviewing the current international and regional environment with a view to progressively increase their own capabilities through force level optimisation, technology adoption, induction of Force Multipliers while modernising and improving infrastructure.

Operational readiness of troops and equipment to match strategy and tactics will also be reviewed to respond to the emerging threats and challenges. (ANI)