Army chief visits Defence Services Staff College in Tamil Nadu's Wellington

Wellington (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington on April 5-6.



He delivered a lecture on 'Developments along the Western & Northern Borders & their impact on the future road map of the Indian Army'.

Gen Naravane was briefed on changes being undertaken in training curriculum and infrastructural development as a step towards enhancing the role of DSSC as a center of excellence for professional military education. (ANI)

