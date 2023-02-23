Army chief visits Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, reviews operational preparedness

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 22 (ANI) Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation in the area.

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi and other officials briefed him on the ongoing operations and the security situation in the area.

During the visit, the chief was briefed about the current situation along the northern borders with China where the two countries are engaged in a military standoff.



The chief was also briefed about the various technological initiatives taken by the formations there to enhance their surveillance capabilities.

The chief was briefed by officers from the Parachute regiment during the visit.

The chief also visited the Rising Star corps under the Western Army Command and reviewed the security situation there.

He also interacted with troops and appreciated them for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty. (ANI)

