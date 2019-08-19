Army Chief warns of strict action against 'erring' officials involved in corruption

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday warned of strict action against the officials involved in corruption in military housing projects.

General Rawat at a retiring officers' meeting said that several cases of corruption have come out in military housing projects. Strict action is being taken against erring officials, Army sources told ANI.

The Army chief also cautioned officers and jawans to exercise most stringent security protocols to avoid breaches in cyber and information security.

General Rawat said that some cases of serious breaches of operational information have come across recently.

In June, the Indian Army had punished a Lieutenant General after allegations of corruption were levelled against him for misusing the government funds.

Ever since General Rawat has taken over as the Chief of the Indian Army, he has clearly told officers and personnel that moral turpitude and financial corruption in the force won't be tolerated.

Several officers have also been dismissed from service and retired without a pension after they were indicted in cases of corruption and moral turpitude. (ANI)

