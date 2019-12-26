Army Chief's remarks on 'leadership' condemned by political parties

New Delhi [India], Dec 26 (ANI): Leaders across the political spectrum on Thursday condemned Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's remarks on the leadership.

Alluding to the protests across the country over citizenship law, the Army chief had earlier today said that leading masses and crowds to carry out arson and violence in cities and towns is not leadership. "Leaders are not those who lead people in an inappropriate direction," he said.

Taking a dig at him for his remarks, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Leadership is knowing the limits of one's office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution that you head."

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh also expressed similar sentiments.

"I agree [with] General Saheb but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in the genocide of communal violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?" he questioned.

Several parts of the country witnessed a spate of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), many of which turned violent.

Incidentally, a lot of these demonstrations have taken place in several colleges and universities across the country. (ANI)

