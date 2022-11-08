Army commanders' conference begins, top military brass to discuss border situation with China, Make in India

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The five-day Army Commanders' Conference began here on Monday in which the Army top brass will discuss the present and emerging security threats to the country including the situation along the boundary with China.

The conference, headed by Army chief Gen Manoj Pande, would be addressed by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, IAF Chief Vivek Ram Chaudhari, and other top officials of the Defence Ministry.

The top Army brass is also expected to take up the projects that are going to be undertaken by the force to substitute imports and promote Make In India in the weapon systems.



General Pande has been pushing indigenization very strongly and has instructed his commanders to handhold the Indian industry to help them evolve on the global stage.

"During the course of the conference, the apex leadership of the Indian Army will brainstorm on current and emerging security.," the Army had stated.

"Discussions pertaining to transformational imperatives for a future-ready force, progress on capability development and modernization, a framework for the enhanced operational effectiveness of Indian Army, changes being incorporated to promote Atmanirbharta, implementation of the new Human Resource Management policy and future challenges to progressive military training will form part of the deliberations," it stated.

Various agenda points projected by the Army Commanders, including an update by the Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command and briefings on various issues by the senior officers are also scheduled.

"Other activities planned during the conference also include talks by eminent subject experts on 'Contemporary India - China relations' as well as 'Technological Challenges for National Security', the Army had said in a statement on Saurday. (ANI)

