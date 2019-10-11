Army Commanders' Conference to be held in Delhi from Oct 14-19

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Army Commanders' Conference is slated to be held in New Delhi from October 14 to 19, an Indian Army spokesperson said.

The conference will commence with the address of Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Army spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

The Army Chief's address would be followed by an update by Army Commanders on their respective operational and administrative issues, the spokesperson added.

Discussions on ongoing contemporary issues are also scheduled to take place.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event held in April and October every year.

The conference is an important event in the planning and execution process of the Indian Army. To ensure due diligence, decisions are taken through the collegiate system comprising Army Commanders and Senior Officers.

The Army Commanders' Conference has comprehensively deliberated all aspects of extant security dynamics, emerging security scenarios, enhancing operational capability in the near and long term and enhancement of combat edge over potential adversaries. (ANI)

