Army Commanders Conference to be organised in hybrid format from April 17-21

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The first Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) for the year 2023 is scheduled to be organised from April 17 to 21, said an official release.

Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

"For the first time, the ACC is being conducted in a hybrid format exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations, added the release.

On the first day of the conference, agenda points sponsored by various Command Headquarters will be discussed, followed by an update from Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command and sessions by Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters.

The forum will also review the progress on the activities charted out as part of 'Year of Transformation-2023' along with progress on Agnipath Scheme, digitisation and automation initiatives, Combat Engineers tasks, work aspects and budget management.





It said that the apex leadership will brainstorm current and emerging security scenarios and review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

Highlighting the address of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the release said, "Defence Minister is scheduled to address the conference on April 19, 2023, where he will also review an equipment display focussing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics, Virtual Reality, Operational Logistics etc."

The senior officers will also be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff.



"A talk on the future contours of Indo-China relations by Vijay Gokhale, former Ambassador to China is also planned during the conference," the release added. (ANI)

