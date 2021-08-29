Army committed to face any enemy anytime to ensure national security: Rajnath Singh

Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 29 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday commended the armed forces effective behaviour during the India-China border stand-off, adding that security forces have once again proved that they are committed to face any enemy anytime to ensure national security.

Addressing the faculty and students of Defence Service Staff College Wellington, Singh said, "They have worked very calmly, and yet very effectively. During the India-China border stand-off, when Chinese forces were trying to march ahead, I spoke to the Army chief around 11 pm. The situation was very critical. In that situation too, the way our forces behaved prudently is commendable. "

"With this, our security forces once again proved that we are committed to facing any enemy anytime and in any situation, to ensure our national security, regardless of the cost," he added.



Further, the Defence Minister said that the security challenges have 2 aspects; border security and the threats related to them, and internal security and the threats related to them.

"In national security, over the period of time, the traditional perception has changed; we have faced several threats like a pandemic, global warming, cyber issues, trade wars, IT etc have been included. Considering the threats including bio-wars and cyber-wars there is no linkage of national security to a geographical boundary. The enemy does not have to enter the country anymore to pose a threat to us," he added.

Further, mentioning India's readiness to deal with such threats, Singh said, "I would also like to mention that if the enemy targets our security apparatus from outside, India too has developed the capability to do anything by not crossing the border." (ANI)

