Army condoles demise of candidate at Kerala recruitment rally

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 7 (ANI): Indian Army has expressed grief and condolence on the demise of a candidate of recruitment rally in Kerala on Saturday.

According to Army officials, a recruitment rally for the seven Northern Districts of Kerala commenced on Saturday at Greenfield Stadium in the Karyavattom area of Trivandrum city.

Sachin, a 23-year-old candidate from Neelashwaram, Kasargod, fell down while participating in the requisite selection run and complained about the pain in his leg. He was attending the army recruitment rally for Soldier Technical trade. The immediate medical assistance provided to the candidate by the medical team present at the rally site. The medical team examined the candidate and did not find signs and symptoms of any other serious ailments.



As the candidate could not complete the race of 1.6 kilometers in the qualifying time, after the medical check-up he returned to the staging area arranged at Chanthavila Lower Primary School, Kazhakootam by the KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus arranged by the army.

At the staging area, he had lunch around 12:30 pm and had a few episodes of vomiting. His friends admitted him to the CSI Missionary Hospital, Kazhakootam.

On examination, doctors identified a feeble pulse and later declared him dead around 2:30 pm due to cardiac arrest.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been generated by Kazhakootam Police and the post-mortem will be held on Sunday morning at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The parents of the candidate have been informed. The Army has expressed deep condolence in the unfortunate incident. (ANI)

