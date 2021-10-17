Army conducts relief, rescue operations amid flood-like situation in Kerala's Kottayam

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], October 17 (ANI): The Indian Army was once again at the forefront of the massive rescue and relief operations launched in aid to civil administration in Kerala's Kottayam amid a flood-like situation triggered by heavy rains in the district.

According to a statement issued by the Indian Army, 40 Indian Army personnel from Pangode Military Station was the first rescue team to be deployed at the site in Kavali in Kottickal of Kottayam district of Kerala which had witnessed the loss of lives and heavy damage to property from the thunderstorms since early Friday.

It further stated that one Column of Army personnel from DSC Centre, Kannur with engineering and medical components arrived at Wayanad and commenced the rescue operations.



Another specialist Engineering Task Force (ETF) under Headquarters Dakshin Bharat Area from Bengaluru arrived at Mundakayam and Koottickal. A total of three columns have been deployed by the Army so far, it said.

The statement further said that despite the harsh and inclement weather conditions the Army reached the spot within few hours of requisition and have been since employed in assistance to the civil administration in rescue and relief operations in the area. Working since the late hours, the team was the first to reach the site at Kavali and have been successful in recovering three bodies from the debris, it added.

The Indian Army said in its statement that during the process of recovery, the team had salvaged a large quantity of gold and expensive accessories which were immediately handed over to the Civil administration for further accountability.

It also mentioned that the team have also been clearing and managing the traffic on the roads and diverting the flow of water into streams thereby ensuring the unhindered movement of rescue materials.

The team is working in close coordination with the DC, Kottayam and the Tehsildar of Kanjirapally in the distribution of the much-needed relief material and in ensuring that normalcy returns in the area at the earliest, it added. (ANI)

