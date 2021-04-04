Army court martial acquits jawan facing charges under POCSO act

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): A General court martial has acquitted an Army jawan facing charges of inappropriately touching a girl child under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The General Court Martial was convened in Delhi for trying the Army person after a Junior Commissioned Officer levelled allegations termed as sexual assault against him.

The GCM consisting of senior officers, including a lady officer from the army and Judge Advocate Branch, started its proceedings last year.



"After a trial of several months and questioning several witnesses, the prosecution could not prove its case and the accused Army person was found to be 'not guilty' by the Army court," sources told ANI.

The accused Army person's lawyer Anand Kumar said the justice system of the Army has been fair.

"It is only in Army that trial in such cases is completed expeditiously as compared to civil counterparts which also bestows faith in the military justice system," he said.

The POCSO Act is landmark legislation to prevent sexual abuse and exploitation of children and the Act intends to protect the children from sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography.

Recently, the Supreme Court had stayed a controversial Bombay High Court's order which had acquitted a sexual offender of charges under the stringent POCSO Act on the ground that the man had touched the child over her clothes and there was no skin to skin contact. (ANI)

