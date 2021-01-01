Army creates new Major General-led Human Rights cell at headquarters

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): As part of the restructuring of Army Headquarters, the Indian Army has appointed a Major General-rank officer as the head of its newly created Human Rights cell.

Major General Gautam Chauhan has been appointed as the first head of the HR Cell which would be directly working under the Vice Chief of Army Staff office, Army officials said.

The new cell would be the nodal point for examining any allegations of human rights violations related to the force.



The cell will also have an Indian Police Service officer for better coordination with the state police forces during the investigation of cases.

The restructuring would also see the appointment of a Maj Gen-rank officer who would be heading the Vigilance cell to look into cases of corruption in the force.

The force got a third deputy chief as part of this restructuring exercise earlier this month. (ANI)

