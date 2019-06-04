Army creates website for veterans, pensioners, NOK

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): In a move to have a better connect with armed forces veteran officers, family pensioners and to address their grievances, a website -- Retired Officers Digital Records Archive (RODRA)-- has been launched.

"The aim of launching the website is to establish an interface between the custodian of officers' records, that is, AG/MP 5&6 and veteran officers, next of kin (NOK) and to create a digital data repository in order to address documentation, pension-related grievances and update on relevant policies," said a press note issued by the Army's Public Relations Officer (PRO) Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava.

The press note further said: "Some of the facilities extended to veterans through the website are the updation of records, registration, and tracking of documents and pension-related grievances, and communicating with veteran officers and NOK on various issues."

"After the launch of RODRA website, various types of Pension Payment Order (PPOs) issued by PCDA (P) from time to time to veterans has now been discontinued, thereby saving of manpower, stationery, and postal charges. The PPOs are now uploaded on the website and veterans are able to download it from the website. Monitoring and management of grievances of veterans have been streamlined, thereby improving satisfaction levels," the release added.

"The automation of the records of serving officers is also in progress. An application has been developed and is being launched on the internal Army Portal this month. This will facilitate serving officers to view their service and other records online as well as interact with AG/MP 5&6 on various records/documentation related issues," said the release. (ANI)

