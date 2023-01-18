Army Day 2023: Army Mule awarded Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): On Army Day 2023, a mule with hoof number 122, was awarded the Chief of Army Staff 'Commendation Card', Army officials informed on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, the Indian Army, in a statement, said, "The Mules of animal transport units play an important role in remote regions under the most challenging conditions to provide supply on-ground. Hoof No 122, was awarded the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card on Army Day 2023." (ANI)

