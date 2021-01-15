Army Day: Five army personnel awarded Sena Medal

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Army Day, five army personnel were awarded the Sena Medal by Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Friday.

The medals were awarded posthumously for their acts of gallantry in different operations.

One of them namely Naik Sandeep of 10 Para Special Forces unit got awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry posthumously for eliminating two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and saving the life of his squad commander.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief MM Naravane inspected the parade at Cariappa Ground.

Except for the contingent commanders at the Army Day parade, all other troops are wearing face masks in line with COVID-19 protocols.





Later, the Indian Army showcased different types of tanks and missile systems at the Army Day parade 2021 in Delhi.





For the first time ever, the Indian Army demonstrated combat swarm drones at the parade.

Earlier, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat paid tributes at the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Along with the CDS, the chiefs of all three Armed forces, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, also paid tribute at the memorial.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa's taking over as from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher on 15 January 1949. (ANI)

