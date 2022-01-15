Army Day: Indian Army's selfless service, dedication for country is an inspiration, says Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): As the country observed Army Day on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he bow to the indomitable courage and valour of brave soldiers and that their selfless service, dedication and commitment towards the country is an inspiration for every Indian.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Happy Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen and their families".

"I bow to the indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who are always ready to defend the motherland. Your selfless service, dedication and commitment towards the country is an inspiration for every Indian," he added.

India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour the sacrifices of soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of Army Day.

Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Indian Army, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution towards national safety. (ANI)