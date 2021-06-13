Army dedicates 50-bed COVID hospital set up in Srinagar to J-K people

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 13 (ANI): Jointly set up by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps and 92 Base Hospital (BH) in Srinagar, a 50-bed COVID-19 medical facility was dedicated to people of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, informed Brigadier CG Murali Dharan.

According to Brigadier Dharan, the facility has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds and 20 oxygen beds.

He informed that the facility currently has one medical specialist, an anesthesiologist, three medical officers, nursing officers and paramedical staff which includes X-Ray assistants, lab assistants and dispensary staff. Medical services will be provided round the clock.



Speaking to ANI, Brigadier Dharan said, "A 50-bed COVID-19 health facility has been set up with the joint efforts of 92 Base Hospital (BH) and Chinar Corps in Srinagar. It has 10 ventilator beds, 20 high dependency unit beds and 20 oxygen beds. The capacity of its staff shall be taken care of by 92 Base Hospital."



"All those patients who will come, their registration shall take place through civil administration. We will be informed and then we will admit them. This facility is for civilian staff including defence civilians, ex-servicemen and their dependents," he added.

As per the UNion Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir currently has 17,585 active cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

