Army defuses live mortar bomb in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Indian Army and Police on Saturday defused an old live mortar bomb in Poonch.



The 120mm mortar bomb was found in a field in Ajote village in Poonch.





The Army had on Thursday foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Indian Army troops observed suspicious movement of some individuals along the Line of Control in the Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at about 10:00 hours. The terrorists were trying to infiltrate across the Line of Control into the Indian side.

"The alert troops challenged the infiltrators and the terrorists fired on the troops. In the ensuing firefight, one terrorist's body has been recovered along with two AK-47 rifles, a pistol and other warlike stores," said the Defence Ministry statement. (ANI)

