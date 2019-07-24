Indian Army displaces new weapons in Kargil on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]
Army displays new weapons, equipment in Kargil

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:08 IST

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday displayed their new weapons which will be used along the Line of Control (LoC) to monitor the activities of the enemies in Dras town of Kargil district.
Several stalls were set up to give detailed information about the new weapons. Officers were seen giving demonstrations to people, thereby giving them an opportunity to be aware of the modernised military equipment and also to get the feel of it.
"We have displayed old as well as new weapons too. We have received 40 mm multi shot gun launcher from South Africa. We have also got a new laser range finder. With such new requirements we will able to monitor the activity of the enemies and also the will be able to find out their exact distance from us," said Bhupinder Singh, an Army officer.
Another Army official, Ashok Kumar, said that these will help them to keep an eye on the enemies easily. "An improved HST has been added into our infantry. It will help to measure the range accurately. Even in the rainy season, it will work better. Besides, it is handly and good for the eyes than the previous one."
Preparations by the Indian Army are in full swing to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war on July 26 to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas.
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the war memorial in Drass on Friday to pay tributes to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1999 Kargil conflict with Pakistan.
(ANI)

