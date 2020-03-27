Army distributes ration among daily wagers, migrant workers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Living up to the expectations of being a 'Humsaya' and in its continuous efforts to help and assist the people in their times of need, the Indian Army distributed ration among the daily wagers, migrant workers and the needy, according to a statement.

Considering the lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), the Army came forth to help the disadvantaged sustain the lockdown with minimum problems.

"This initiative is being undertaken throughout the Valley at the grassroots level to ensure the well being of the Awaam. Hundreds of persons were benefitted, and many more will be reached out to in the coming days," said the official statement.

In another initiative by the Army, posters and leaflets mentioning various advisories and precautionary measures are being posted throughout the Kashmir Valley.

"These initiatives in such trying times by Army will bring much required relief to the deprived as also safeguard the Awaam. The endeavour to reach out the population by all possible ways and means will continue in the days to come," read the statement. (ANI)

