Army Eastern Command arrests arms dealer in Nagaland's Zunheboto

Zunheboto (Nagaland) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The security forces apprehended an arms dealer near Kholeboto in Zunheboto District of Nagaland on Saturday, said the Eastern Command, Indian Army on Monday.

One AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and 60 live rounds and one MK 3 Rifle, one magazine and three live rounds were also recovered.

