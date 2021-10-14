Army facilitates J-K students in getting scholarships to pursue higher education

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 (ANI): Indian Army in association with Mewar University in Jammu and Kashmir launched a special scholarship scheme for higher education for local youths in which 300 students got scholarships for various Engineering and other diploma courses.

The expenditures will be borne by the Army and Mewar University and students have to pay some nominal charges.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Wandiya, a student, said, "Students are getting scholarships for higher education. For a particular course, students have to pay only Rs 30,000 for the entire course of which Rs 10,000 will be refunded at the end."



"This scheme is designed to help the poor students. It will benefit youth especially those who lost opportunities due to high expenses," he said.

The scholarship will benefit the students from Kashmir Valley as Universities usually charge high fees for these courses.

Students who come from far-flung areas of Kashmir appreciate this step of the Indian Army.

Shakir Rashid Wani, a student said this is a great initiative by the Army and university.

A send-off ceremony was held in SKICC in Srinagar in which a culture and entertainment program was also organised for these students. Lieutenant General DP Pandey, on behalf of Northern Command, handed over a cheque of Rs 2.5 crores to Mewar University. (ANI)

