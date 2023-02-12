Army felicitates two girl students for partipating in AzaadiSAT satellite mission

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): The Indian Army on Sunday felicitated two Kashmiri girl students who collaborated in the making of AzaadiSAT satellite launched by the ISRO a few days back, officials said.

The 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 was a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Chennai-based Space Kidz India.

From 75 Government schools for girls across India, two girl students, Insha Bilal and Uswa Nazir, from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Saloora in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir were also given this opportunity. The selected girls were from Classes 11 and 12.

The mission was launched with the ambitious vision to encourage Government school students from economically weak backgrounds with a basic understanding and knowledge of space and tutor them to build a small experiment and launch it to the edge of space through "Orbital Satellite."

Space Kidz India (Indian Aerospace Startup) has developed basic and simple experiments that students can learn and assemble with the simultaneous support of their science teachers and SKI team's online coaching, an official said.



This is a 1st of its kind Space mission with an 'All women concept' to promote Women empowerment.

These girls made a fan motor and a circuit which was further used in one of the 75 payloads carried by AzaadiSAT-2 satellite launched by ISRO from Sriharikota on Feb 10 via SSLV-D2 rocket.



The company commander of the Indian army interacted with the participating students and felicitated them for their hard work and dedication.

Also, the efforts and relentless guidance of the parents to their children were appreciated which carved a niche by setting up a benchmark for others to emulate.

The students were told to guide and motivate others on the same path. The parents appreciated the warm gesture of the Army's 24RR and expressed their gratitude for Army's continued support and help to the youth. (ANI)

