Army focuses on imparting mandarin language training to its personnel

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The Indian Army has recently obtained requisite approvals to induct Mandarin-trained personnel in the Territorial Army for which notification for inviting applications for Mandarin experts into the Territorial Army has been issued on Sunday.

With recalibration of the Indian Army's strategic outlook toward Northern borders, the Indian Army has upscaled its Chinese language training and has synergistically enmeshed appropriate scaling of Chinese linguists within its overall strategy.

A slew of measures has been undertaken to improve its in-house Mandarin expertise. The aim is to empower junior and senior military commanders to engage with PLA personnel as and when the situation arises. With improved Mandarin skills, Indian Army personnel will be better empowered to convey their points in a much more cogent manner.

Chinese language experts are a functional requirement at tactical level and are required for providing analysis at the operational and strategic level while catering for futuristic needs and maintaining adequate redundancy at all levels.

More Mandarin experts are required for better exchange of their own viewpoints and understanding of the PLA version of their activities during various interactions such as Corps Commander level talks, Flag meetings, Joint Exercises, Border Personnel Meetings and others, the Indian Army official statement said.

The Indian Army has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Central University of Gujarat (CUG), Shiv Nadar University (SNU) for imparting Mandarin proficiency to its personnel. Simultaneously, in-house efforts include increasing the vacancies at the Army's Training School at Pachamari and the School of Foreign Languages, Delhi.

Proficiency level testing of trained soldiers is being conducted through civilian institutes like Langma School of Languages, New Delhi to assess the competence level of linguists as per international standards.

Apart from these, various Mandarin language courses are being run at the Language Schools at the Northern, Eastern and Central Command.

Indian Army is also using Artificial Intelligence-based solutions for the translation of various scripts or literature. As per inputs, the Indian Army now has a significant pool of Mandarin-qualified personnel drawn from all ranks i.e Officers, JCOs and NCOs. (ANI)