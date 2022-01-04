Army foils infiltration bid by Pak terrorists in J-K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 3 (ANI): Indian army foiled an infiltration attempt by Pakistani terrorists through the Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district on Sunday.



As per Defence PRO, "On January 2, 2022, at around 2030 hrs a group of Pakistani Terrorists were observed trying to attempt infiltration through the Bhimber Gali Sector."

It added, "Own alert troops foiled the infiltration bid, and subsequent search of the area lead to the recovery of ammunition and Pakistani currency left behind by the fleeing terrorists."

"Indian Army is vigilant and alert to the nefarious designs of Pakistan sponsored terrorists and determined to thwart any such attempts, " it read. (ANI)

