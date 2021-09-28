Army foils infiltration bid, one Pakistani terrorist killed along LoC in J-K's Uri

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): One Pakistani terrorist was killed and one captured alive after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri Sector, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday.

According to a press statement by the Chinar Corps unit of the Indian Army, an infiltration bid was made by Pakistani terrorists along the Line of Control in Uri Sector on the intervening night of 18/ 19 September 2021 and the same was eliminated over succeeding nights.

It stated that taking advantage of dark night, uneven ground, bad weather and thick undergrowth, Pakistan harboured terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba attempted to infiltrate six terrorists from the general area of Pakistani post Jabri.

During the infiltration attempt, while two terrorists were crossing the LC, their own patrolling party established contact with them. Taking advantage of the thick undergrowth, four terrorists ran back towards the POK side of LC while the remaining two terrorists managed to enter into their own area.

Additional forces were inducted and multiple patrols were launched in the suspected areas and the getaway routes were blocked. On the night of 25 Sep 2021, contact was again established by one such patrol with the terrorists approximately 800 meters inside the LC.

Eventually, by the afternoon of 26 Sep 2021, one Pakistani terrorist Atiq ur Rehman alias Qari Anas, belonging to Attock district in Punjab (Pakistan) aged 33 years was eliminated. The second Pakistani terrorist, named Ali Babar Patra, son of Late Mohd Lateef resident of Dipalpur, Okara Punjab district in Pakistan, appealed to surrender and was captured alive without causing any harm to him.



"Indian Army does not differentiate between local terrorist or Pakistani terrorist if the terrorist is willing to surrender," said the statement issued by the Indian Army.

The route taken by the terrorists to infiltrate was from Sawai Nala Terrorist Camp to Hallan Shumali Launchpad to Jabri, leading into Salamabad Nala. It is pertinent to mention here that, it was along Salamabad Nala through which terrorists infiltrated in 2016 with the help of the Pakistan Army and carried out a suicide attack on Uri Garrison.

The surrendered terrorist has revealed that his group of six terrorists primarily belonged to Pakistani Punjab. Details are listed. The surrendered terrorist belongs to Dipalpur in Okara district. He was misguided and lured into joining LeT due to poverty, having lost his father early. His family in Dipalpur consists of his widowed mother and an adopted sister. The family belongs to the lower class barely managing to make both ends meet.

"Pakistan Army's connivance in abetting infiltration continues, as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders. As per the surrendered Pakistan national, the group of six terrorists crossed the LC fence in the shadow of forward Pakistani post-Jabri," read the statement.

It is important to note that last week, a total of seven terrorists were neutralised and one terrorist apprehended, including five along the LOC. (ANI)





