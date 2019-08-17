Representative image
Army foils terrorist infiltration bid even as Pak activates communication hub to push infiltrators on LoC

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Indian Army during the intervening night of Thursday-Friday, foiled multiple infiltration attempts by terrorists backed by Pakistani Army in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan Army is increasing its attempts to push terrorists in the Indian territory, sources in the Indian Army told ANI on Friday.
It is learnt that to push terrorists from multiple points inside Indian territory, Pakistan has activated a major communication hub in Kali Ghati area near Neelam Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) to facilitate terrorists trying to infiltrate.
The communication hub with a range of 50-60 kilometeres, allows terrorists to communicate with their guides even across the LoC.
Indian Army positions on the Line of Control have been alerted to prevent any misadventure by Pakistan Army.
This comes after a high alert was sounded at security bases in Jammu Kashmir against the possible attempts by Pakistan backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks.
Army sources said Pakistan has upscaled the ceasefire violations both in terms of weapon and area.
Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said on Thursday that Pakistan was trying to push in infiltrators for the last few days.
The developments come in the aftermath of Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)

