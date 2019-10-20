Army gave befitting by destroying terror launch pads in PoK: Ravinder Raina

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina on Sunday hailed the Indian Army for destroying terror launch pads located in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also slammed Pakistan Army for repeatedly committing ceasefire violations.

"Pakistan Army repeatedly commits ceasefire violation, we have seen our civilians and jawans getting killed in Kupwara sector. The Indian Army has carried out a much-needed strike on the terror camps located across the LoC in which many terrorists were there who were trying to infiltrate in the Indian side of Jammu and Kashmir," Raina told ANI here.

Further hailing the strikes on terror camps across the LoC by the Indian Army, Raina said that it had led to the elimination of terrorists who were allegedly planning to cause terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This is a great attempt by the Indian security forces and is befitting reply to the terrorists who were trying to infiltrate into India to cause terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a wonderful move to eliminate the terrorist across the LoC across the Kupwara sector on the Indian side," Raina said.

The Indian Army, today, started using artillery guns to target terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian Territory.

Four terror launch pads in Neelam valley of PoK were targeted and fatalities have been reported, sources said.

This comes after an unprovoked ceasefire violation was started by the Pakistani side to push infiltrators into the Indian side, according to sources. Two Indian soldiers and a civilian were killed in firing by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Indian Army inflicted heavy damages and casualties on the Pakistan side. "Indian Forces caused heavy damages and casualty to Pakistan after two Indian soldiers and one civilian were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar sector," an Indian Army spokesperson said. (ANI)

