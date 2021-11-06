Army gave numerous befitting replies to Pakistan under PM Modi's leadership, keeping Indian territory terror-free: Tripura CM

Tripura (Agartala) [India], November 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said that the Indian Army, which is known for its systematic approach, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave numerous befitting replies to Pakistan that always helped in keeping the Indian territory free of terror organisations.

His remarks came at a function at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Saturday organised on the occasion of the reception of the "Swarnim Vijay Mashaal", a mark of victory and valour for the country, that was today given a rousing welcome in Agartala through a host of programmes jointly organised by the Indian Army's 57 mountain division, BSF Tripura Frontier, CRPF, 21 sector Assam Rifles and Tripura state administration.

Lauding the Indian Army, Deb said, "Indian Army is known for its systematic approach. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a number of befitting replies are given to Pakistan that always keeps its territory free of terror organisations. We have our brave hearts keeping a strong vigil all over the territory. Be it land, be it airspace or the water, the Indian Forces are always awake and standing solid to protect us".

The victory flame that symbolizes India's glorious victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, reached Tripura on Friday morning.

On Saturday, the flame was brought to the Indian Army's war memorial park named after Param Vir Chakra Lance Naik Albert Ekka, the man who saved Agartala during the Indo-Pak war.

Governor of Tripura Satyadeo Narayan Arya in presence of higher officials of BSF, CRPF and Tripura state police laid wreaths on the war memorial to pay homage to the braveheart soldiers who made supreme sacrifice during the war. The Indian Army personnel accorded honour to the soldiers and all the war veterans recalled their colleagues during the function.

Later in the afternoon, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury attended the central function organised at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.



Addressing the function, the Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh for the family of Lance Naik Albert Ekka, PVC saying that all should remember the efforts of the Indian Army for Bangladesh liberation. Tripura as a state has played a crucial role in the liberation of Bangladesh from the clutches of Pakistan.

Two significant operations namely operation "Nut Cracker" and operation "Cactus Lily" were launched in the soil of Tripura and headed westward till Dhaka.

Remembering the contribution of the Indian Army, Deb said, "The victory flame has reached Tripura that started its tour on December 16, 2020, as part of the yearlong celebration of Vijay Barsha. At the same time, we are also celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the 75 years celebration of Independence. This is a historic year for Bangladesh. Thousands of Indian forces have made supreme sacrifices to bring independence to neighbouring Bangladesh. Lance Naik Albert Ekka died while saving Agartala from Pakistani forces and we should never forgive their contribution".

Deb expressed pride in receiving the victory flame here in Tripura which is supposed to stay in the state till November 9.

"Soils are being collected from five selected spots of historical importance pertaining to the war", he added.

He further said, "Due to India, a new country came into being. People of Bangladesh should remember it. The Mukti Yoddha Bahini fought the Pakistani forces but it was the Indian Army that extended them logistic support, training and guidance. Even people from this state actively participated in the war. We are constructing a war memorial park in Lichu Bagan, the Indian Army wants that the remaining works to be completed soon, I am assuring you all here that the park will be ready soon."

Deb felt that it was necessary for the new generation to know about the history of Tripura and its contribution to the Indo-Pak war. Deb later visited the weapons display-cum-exhibition organised by the Indian Army and came to know about different aspects of the weapons used in war. (ANI)

