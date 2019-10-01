Army gives speedy premature retirement to Jawan to pursue course in Italian university

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Army has given speedy premature retirement to an Army jawan, Grenadier Atul Kumar of Grenadier-Regiment after he was selected to attend a course on 'Particle and Astro Particle Physics' in an Italian university.

Kumar had joined the Army's Grenadiers Regiment in 2017 as an undergraduate and continued his studies in the force.

The Army helped him with speedy release procedure to let him achieve his goals.


