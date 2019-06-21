Army goodwill school renamed after Kashmiri Ashok Chakra awardee

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): An Army goodwill school in Wuzur, Qazikund, was renamed on Thursday after Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who lost his life in a counter-terrorism operation last year, and was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra, the highest peacetime gallantry award.

Speaking at the occasion, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, said, "We are here to honour Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani. He was awarded Sena medal twice by the government, commending his valour and sacrifice to the nation."

"I am proud of the fact that Shaheed Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani is the first citizen and soldier from Kashmir to have been awarded Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award. It is a matter of immense pride which inspires us all," he added.

The 38-year-old soldier eliminated the district commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one foreign terrorist in a counter-terror operation in Hirapur village of Shopian district last year before succumbing to his grievous wounds after being hit multiple times during the operation. A resident of Cheki Ashmuji, Kulgam district, Wani is survived by his wife and two sons, Athar and Shaid. (ANI)

