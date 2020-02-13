Army helicopter made precautionary landing after warning of possible technical snag

Ropar (Punjab) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): An Army Chetak helicopter made a precautionary landing in Ropar on Thursday, said sources.

The chopper had taken off from Patiala and landed in Ropar after warning of possible technical snag in controls.

All the crew members in the chopper are safe; another Army chopper is on way to the landing site.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

