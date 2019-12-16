New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near Missamari in Assam on Monday, sources said.
According to the source in the Army, all crew members were safe during the landing that took place around 1.15 pm. (ANI)
Army helicopter makes emergency landing in Assam, crew safe
ANI | Updated: Dec 16, 2019 17:38 IST
New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army made a precautionary landing near Missamari in Assam on Monday, sources said.