Army holds seminar on 'symbiotic relationship-overground workers and conflict economy in J-K'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): A two-day Army Management Studies Board (AMSB) Seminar commenced on Tuesday at BB Cantt, Srinagar on a contemporary topic "The symbiotic relationship- Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and Conflict Economy in J&K".

The Seminar is being attended by leading experts on the subject matter like research scholars, journalists, activists, serving and retired government officials from within and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

In his opening address, Pandey said, "Chinar Corps highlighted the role of OGWs in sustaining terrorism and the conflict economy in Kashmir."



The General Officer elaborated the differentiation between 'Terror' and 'Ism', which together made up the totality of terrorism in the valley.

"While terror is being tackled through the kinetic means, it is the 'Ism' part of this network, which needs to be tackled to bring peace in the Valley. The network that runs Pakistan's narrative, which provides a steady supply of misguided youth to sustain the cycle of violence," he said.

Today, the seminar covered three sessions on the OGWs nexus, its calibrated infiltration into the state institutions and enablers of this entire nexus.

The seminar is being conducted in five sessions over two days and is being attended by a large audience from all walks of life. The Seminar proceedings are being streamed live to civil and military audiences including think tanks within Jammu and Kashmir and across India. (ANI)

